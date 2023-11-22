Police: Man arrested after altercation involving a gun outside Ky. Dairy Queen

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another person during an altercation outside the Dairy Queen in Danville.

Police say that on November 21, around 12:30 p.m., 58-year-old Kevin Foster was at the Dairy Queen when he was upset with his service and threw a cup of ice.

When he left the restaurant, another customer followed him to his vehicle to get his license plate number. Police say that's when Foster pulled out a small caliber handgun and pointed it at the person.

Foster left the scene, was spotted by another officer, and pulled over at Walmart.

According to police, a handgun was recovered from Foster's vehicle, and later determined that he had a previous felony conviction.

Foster is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.