Police: Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he robbed a Lexington gas station at gunpoint.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Monday, police responded to a reported robbery at the Marathon on Versailles Road near Delmont Drive.

According to police, a man came into the store with a gun and got away with some money; it's unclear how much.

Officers were able to find a man they believed was responsible and take him into custody.

He's charged with first-degree robbery; his name is not being released.

No one was hurt, and the incident remains under investigation.