Police: Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Friday morning after police say he fired shots at a woman in Wayne County.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Angel Torres shot at a woman who was coming into ACE Hardware on Ky Highway 90 and then struck the Wayne County Bus Garage fence.

After interviewing the female, she identified that Torres fired three shots with a 9mm.

The arrest citation states that Torres was located near Grandview Drive and placed under arrest. Torres showed officers where he threw the pistol, which was located behind the bus garage, along with the keys to the vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, a video was obtained by police from the bus garage showing Torres "shooting at the victim and attempting to run her over with the vehicle."

Torres is charged with attempted murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

He is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The Wayne County Schools Communications Department told LEX 18 that when they learned of the shooting, "the school went on a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes out of an abundance of caution until it was determined that the incident was unrelated to the school district."