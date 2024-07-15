Police: Man arrested in connection to several robberies in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that a man was arrested in connection to several robberies that occurred on July 7.

According to police, they were dispatched on July 7 around 6:02 p.m. to the Speedway in the 1200 block of New Circle Road for an attempted robbery. When arriving on the scene, officers say they learned that a suspect had entered the store with a weapon and demanded money before fleeing.

Police say that around 6:35 p.m., officers then responded to the Clark's Pump and Shop on Detroit Avenue for a robbery, in which similar events had occurred; a suspect went into the store with a weapon, demanded money, and fled the scene.

Around an hour later, officers say they then responded to the Sam's Club on New Circle Road for an assault. When on the scene, police discovered that a suspect had entered the store, attempted to steal money, and struck an employee with a weapon before fleeing the store, according to police.

Officials say that 31-year-old Justin Clark was arrested on July 13 after an officer located him on a stolen bicycle.

Clark is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center and is facing three counts of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.