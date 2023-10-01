POLICE: Man charged with attempted murder of police officer after police attempt traffic stop

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Harrodsburg Police Department, 32-year-old Justin Riester was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Riester’s vehicle on Louisville Road, but Riester allegedly refused to stop and attempted to hit a police cruiser with an officer inside.

Officials say that no contact was made between Riester’s vehicle and the police cruiser, and the incident did not result in any injuries.

Riester was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, driving DUI suspended license third offense, no registration plates, careless driving, and speeding.

Riester is currently housed in the Boyle County Detention Center.