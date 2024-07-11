Police: Man charged with wanton endangerment after shots fired at Danville gas station

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department reports that they responded to a gas station on Wednesday night for a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

According to police, after an investigation, it was discovered that 38-year-old Alexander Baldwin of Lexington had become upset with his girlfriend while in the store.

Police say that before heading to the parking lot, Baldwin began "choking the 28-year-old victim," and once they were in the parking lot, he "threw her to the ground, in which she lost consciousness temporarily."

Once she regained consciousness, police say she went to the passenger side of her vehicle, which was parked near the gas pumps, and Baldwin got into the driver's seat.

According to police, a .380 pistol was lying on the passenger seat of the vehicle, and the victim told police that Baldwin reached for the firearm, prompting her to do the same.

Police say during a brief struggle for the firearm, two shots were fired, one striking Baldwin in the hand.

Baldwin was treated at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, arrested, and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

He is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree assault-dating violence.

Police say the victim was treated for minor injuries.