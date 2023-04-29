Watch Now
Police: Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Barren County

Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 29, 2023
GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash after one man died on Friday afternoon.

According to police, 35-year-old Kent Blackburn was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading eastbound on Old Bowling Green Road when he went off the road, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle hit a ditch, causing it to overturn on its top in the roadway before coming to a rest.

Blackburn was taken to TJ Samson Hospital, where he later died form his injuries.

