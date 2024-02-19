Police: Man facing several charges after hitting ex-girlfriend with car while holding child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges after Lexington police say he hit his ex-girlfriend with his car while she was holding their 1-year-old child.

According to police, 28-year-old James Tripplett was driving a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of Bluegrass Extended Stay on Saturday night when he ran over his ex-girlfriend's left leg while she was holding the child in her arms.

The arrest citation states that when police arrived on the scene, Tripplett had already fled. The woman was transported to a local hospital due to "extreme pain" in her left leg.

The officer on the scene states that he observed footage of the incident. During the investigation, police say that Tripplett arrived back on the scene and was arrested after the reporting officer said his breath smelled of alcohol.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found an open liquor bottle in the front passenger seat. According to the arrest citation, during transportation, Tripplett admitted to "taking two shots of alcohol while sitting in the vehicle during the incident."

According to the arrest citation, the woman told officers that Tripplett had also struck her face and strangled her before being hit by the car.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and is facing the following charges:

