Police: Man shot at Coolavin Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are reporting that a man was shot at the Coolavin Apartments.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UK hospital with serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the same area around 7:30 p.m for possible shots fired but no victim was found. Police do not know if the shootings are connected or if there is any connection to a shooting in the area this past Saturday.

Around 9:27 p.m. on September 12, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for an individual who had been shot. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.



This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/s5lJJIVDMW — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 13, 2022

BREAKING: A person was shot tonight here at the Coolavin Apartments in Lexington, police confirm. They were taken to the hospital. We don't know their condition.



This is the second time police were called here today to reports of gunfire. No one was hurt earlier. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/9vQpKNwxf8 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) September 13, 2022

