Police: Man shot at Coolavin Apartments

Posted at 10:50 PM, Sep 12, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are reporting that a man was shot at the Coolavin Apartments.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UK hospital with serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the same area around 7:30 p.m for possible shots fired but no victim was found. Police do not know if the shootings are connected or if there is any connection to a shooting in the area this past Saturday.

