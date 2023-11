FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort police report that Simeyon Johnson was arrested on November 28 around 9:30 a.m. in Louisville by the United States Marshall Service and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to police, Johnson was arrested on a Franklin District Court warrant of arrest for the murder of Thomas F. Wideman on July 9, 2023.

No other information has been has been released.