Police officer accused of sending explicit messages to minor

BURLINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A northern Kentucky police officer is accused of sending and receiving explicit messages from a minor.

Investigators with the Boone County Sheriff's Office say a teenage boy reported that he had interacted with 30-year-old Tyler Hatfield on Snapchat.

The BCSO says that Tyler Hatfield is a Newport Police Officer.

A search warrant was executed on Saturday night. Detectives say after recovering the cell phone and tablet from Hatfield's home, he confessed to sending the explicit messages and that he had requested and received an explicit picture from the victim.

Hatfield is charged with one count of Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. That is a Class D Felony.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence that the potential crime happened while the suspect was on duty or in a professional capacity.