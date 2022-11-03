Police looking for man who allegedly robbed Ramada Inn in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a report of an alleged robbery at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.

Police say a man entered the hotel Wednesday morning with a gun and demanded money. The staff complied and the man was given money. Police say the man ran off with the cash and they have yet to locate him.

Authorities are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video from any neighboring businesses.

Police say they do not have any description to release yet of the man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.