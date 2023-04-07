Man hurt in shooting near downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police officers are on the scene of a shooting near downtown Lexington. This would be the second shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Around 3:00 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of Fifth Street and Chestnut Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

Neighbors describe hearing gunshots and dropping to the floor.

Houses nearby have visible glass breakage from what appears to be from bullets. They say they heard 10 to 15 gunshots and thought it sounded like two people firing guns.

Local residents say these types of situations happen often and make them want to move out of the neighborhood.

