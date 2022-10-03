Watch Now
Coroner on scene of crash involving motorcycle on Versailles Road

LEX 18
Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 20:07:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are on the scene for some sort of collision involving a motorcycle on Versailles Road. A coroner has also arrived on scene.

LEX 18's Sean Moody is on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 News as we gather more information.

