Police: Juvenile charged in Lexington restaurant robbery

Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 05, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report that one person was charged in connection to a robbery at a local seafood restaurant.

On December 4 around 3 p.m., Lexington police responded to the 500 block of West Sixth Street at Smithtown Seafood for reports of a robbery involving a firearm. Police arrested one person at the scene.

The suspect is a 16-year-old and was charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

