Police: One dead, one injured following crash on Paris Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and another is injured following a crash on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane Tuesday around 11:28 p.m., according to Lexington police.

After an initial investigation, police determined that the two vehicles collided, and only one driver occupied each vehicle.

The driver of one vehicle died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Crash Reconstruction Unit and Fayette County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

The coroner has not released the name of the driver who died.