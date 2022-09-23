Police: One injured in intentional crash on Man O' War, looking for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that an intentional car crash occurred at Man O' War and Polo Club Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Police report a disorder between two vehicles in which the driver of one vehicle intentionally struck another vehicle, running it off the roadway. The driver of the hit vehicle reportedly had minor injuries.

Police did say this was a domestic violence situation.

The vehicle that caused the incident was found abandoned on Winchester Road and Elkhorn Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.