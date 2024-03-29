Police: One person in critical condition after shooting in Mount Sterling, suspect in custody

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mount Sterling Police Department reports that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Harrison Avenue on Thursday night.

According to police, when arriving on the scene, they located a victim on the sidewalk suffering two gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital, where he was then flown to UK Trauma.

Police say that within minutes, officers were able to locate the suspect, 22-year-old Kendall Daughtery, using FLOCK cameras and cell phone pings.

Daughtery is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call 859-498-8899.