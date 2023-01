LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say one person is seriously hurt after a wreck this evening on New Circle Road.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the scene of a car that struck a tree on the outer loop of New Circle Road just past Versailles Road.

Police say one woman, the driver of the vehicle, was hurt in the crash. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.