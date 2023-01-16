Police: One seriously hurt in wreck on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that one person is seriously hurt after a wreck on Tates Creek Road this afternoon.

Around 5 p.m, officers responded to a wreck involving three cars on Tates Creek Road between Laredo Drive and Wilson Downing Road.

Police say the driver of one car was driving on inbound Tates Creek Road, hit a vehicle, crossed into outbound lanes, and struck another vehicle.

Police say one person has life-threatening injuries.

Tates Creek Road is currently closed between Laredo Drive and Wilson Downing Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.