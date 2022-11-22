Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: One with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man o' War

IMG_0973.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_0973.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 19:27:00-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash today.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the outer loop of Man o' War Boulevard at Palumbo Drive. A motorcycle and SUV were the two vehicles involved.

One person was taken to the hospital with what was reported to police as life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results