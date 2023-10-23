Watch Now
Police: Ongoing investigation into fight inside business

Posted at 10:23 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 22:45:08-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a fight inside a Lexington business.

The Lexington Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call at a business on the 3000 block of Old Todds Road just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said a physical altercation led to one person being treated for minor injuries at the scene.

They are not releasing the name of the business at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Lexington Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to give them a call.

