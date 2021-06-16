Police: Overnight armed gas station robberies likely connected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police believe the same man committed two armed robberies at Lexington gas stations overnight.

The first robbery happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Thornton's on Georgetown Road.

A store clerk told police the suspect showed a gun and demanded money.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. police said a man with the same description robbed the Speedway on Leestown Road.

This suspect made off with the cash register drawer after the second robbery and fired two shots into the air on his way out.

It is unclear how much money was taken and there is no additional suspect information at this time.