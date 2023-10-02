Police: Passenger gives false name during traffic stop of person with active warrants

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department says that on October 1, during a traffic stop, a passenger gave an officer a false name for a person with an active warrant.

During the arrest, police say the man attempted to destroy drug evidence.

After further investigation, police discovered that the man arrested was not who he claimed to be, and the accused had several warrants for their arrest.

Police say that 30-year-old Michael Jones was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of identity of another without consent.