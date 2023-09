LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is seriously hurt after being hit by a car Friday night, police say.

Lexington police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at W New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say this is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.