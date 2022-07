LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are involved in a standoff with a man who authorities say has barricaded himself inside a Lexington home.

Police on scene tell LEX 18 officers were serving a warrant on the 500 block of Ohio Street but the person has now barricaded themselves inside the home. They have blocked off 5th and 6th streets and taped off most of the road.

An armored police vehicle has also arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story.