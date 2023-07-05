Coroner on scene of shooting near Pine Meadows Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has a crew on scene of a shooting near Pine Meadows Park in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the shooting at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say there are multiple victims who police believe all know each other.

LPD says they believe there is no current threat to the community. Our crews have also spotted a coroner's van at the scene.

Just spoke with police as a shooting investigation is underway in Pine Meadows Park in Lexington.



They say they responded to a shooting involving “multiple” victims just after 2 p.m. The Fayette County coroner arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. as well. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/w1l8F16HrC — Andrew Lamparski (@andrewlamparski) July 5, 2023

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.