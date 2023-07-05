Watch Now
News

Actions

Coroner on scene of shooting near Pine Meadows Park in Lexington

IMG_9379.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_9379.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 17:12:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has a crew on scene of a shooting near Pine Meadows Park in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the shooting at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say there are multiple victims who police believe all know each other.

LPD says they believe there is no current threat to the community. Our crews have also spotted a coroner's van at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth