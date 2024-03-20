Man shot on Gerald Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Lexington Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Gerald Drive for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

A volunteer at the Community Action Council nearby says they were on lockdown for over an hour.

No word on a possible suspect.

