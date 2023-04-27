Lexington police looking for suspect wanted in connection with voyeurism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with voyeurism.

Police say an incident occurred in the afternoon of March 31, 2023, at the Hamburg Target in Lexington.

Witnesses say the male suspect was between 5'9 and 6'0 tall, 20 to 30 years old, with dark brown facial hair.

Pictures can be viewed above and more information can be found here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

