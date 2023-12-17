Police respond to bomb threat at Temple Adath Israel in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington congregation, Temple Adath Israel, was the victim of a bomb threat during religious school on Sunday morning.

Lexington police say that the call of the bomb threat came in around 9:40 a.m. They also said that the same email was sent to other nearby congregations in Louisville.

According to the congregation's leadership, the bomb threat came in the form of an email. Lexington police were immediately notified via the police officer who was stationed outside of the building during religious school.

Additional officers and a K9 unit responded to the scene and determined that the threat was most likely not credible and that evacuating the building was not necessary. The K9 and the search of the area found no evidence of a bomb.

The email from congregation leadership said that out of an abundance of caution, they decided to end religious school early.