Police respond to bomb threat in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after police work to remove an explosive device found in Bardstown.

According to the Bardstown Police Department, a call came in around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a suspicious device found.

Officers responded to the area of North 1st Street near East Brashear Street, finding what appeared to be multiple explosive devices.

Kentucky State Police along with Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squads helped remove the explosives from the area.

Officials say there is no longer a threat to the public now that the explosives have been removed.

Anyone with any information on where the explosives came from is asked to contact Nelson County Dispatch at (502)-348-3211.