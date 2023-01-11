Police respond to incident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanford Police Department confirmed a staff member was injured at Stanford Elementary late Tuesday night, but the injury was not made known to school administrators until Wednesday morning when staff noticed signs of a possible injury as students arrived to school.

Officials say the staff member who was injured was scheduled to be at the school in the time frame of the incident which happened at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The staff member is currently being treated in a medical facility with a significant but non-life threatening injury.

Police cleared the school building Wednesday morning before children began normal activities for the day as a precaution.

The school has been deemed safe and there's no threat to the safety of the students or staff in regards to this incident, according to Stanford Police.

Officers will be present all day Wednesday.

Stanford Police and KSP are investigating the incident.