BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department reported that an injury collision has caused a shut down at the intersection of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass on Wednesday.

LEX 18 on the scene reported that a coroner is at the location of the injury collision.

Police asked that motorists refrain from the area and drive with caution as emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.