CINCINNATI (WCPO) — It might sound bananas, but you read that right.

The Cincinnati Police Department responded early Thursday morning to reports of monkeys on the loose near St. Joseph's Cemetery in East Price Hill.

No monkeys had been found by 11 a.m. Thursday.

The police response prompted a lot of questions, most of which remained unanswered by midday: How many monkeys were there? What type of monkey were they? How large? Were they actually apes? Is this really just viral advertising for the new film, "Godzilla vs. Kong?"

A video of the supposed monkeys has made the rounds on social media, but it's still unclear if the shadowy figures in the trees are monkeys or something else.

Stephen Bitner is president of Cincinnati Catholic Cemetery Society, the organization that oversees St. Joseph's Cemetery. He said about 10-12 wild turkeys live on the grounds of the cemetery and are known to nest in trees.

He said the viral rumors of the West Side monkeys caused a lot of traffic at the cemetery Thursday morning.

"We've probably had an excess of 300 cars coming to visit," Bitner said.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.