Police: Roadway back open in Harrodsburg, suspect in custody

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a Facebook post from the Harrodsburg Police Department, the roadway at Mooreland Avenue and Mackville Road to Shewmaker Lane is back open, and one person is in custody.

HPD made an initial post to their Facebook around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday about the area being blocked due to a police presence.

Hours later, the department updated the post, saying a perimeter was set up and the individuals involved in the incident were within the perimeter.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the suspect was in custody.

The roadway has since reopened.

No other information has been released about the incident.