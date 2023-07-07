Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Farmers Bank in Nicholasville.

According to police, a white male entered the bank around 1:15 p.m. and demanded money. Bank staff said he did not show a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a tie-dyed t-shirt, a blue zippered hoodie, sunglasses, blue surgical gloves, and a mask.

Officials have been searching the area of Brannon Crossing along with the woods behind the shopping center.

This is a developing story.