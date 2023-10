LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for 38-year-old Richard C. Johnson, who is accused of attempting to murder a 73-year-old woman on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m.

Police say Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 606-878-7000.