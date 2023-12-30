Watch Now
Police searching for missing Frankfort teen

Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 30, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort family has spent days searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Frankfort Police Department posted on Facebook around 5 p.m. Wednesday night about the search for Jayda Batman.

According to police, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink sweater while also potentially carrying a black leather backpack.

She is about 5'3" tall with fair skin and red/auburn hair.

Anyone with any information on Jayda's whereabouts is asked to contact the Frankfort/Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582

