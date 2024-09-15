Police searching for missing Laurel County teen

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Laurel County.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, Jasmine Vanderpool was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, September 14 off Kidsville Road.

That's eight miles southeast of London.

Jasmine is described as 5'6", 120 pounds with brown, below shoulder length hair.

Anyone who knows where Jasmine may be is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office (606-864-6600) or the 911 Dispatch Center (606-878-7000).

You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.