LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 48-year-old Charity Fodor on Monday who police report hasen't been seen or heard from in about a week.

Police detailed that Fodor was last known to be in the 900 block of Red Mile Road, traveling on foot.

Fodor is described by police as standing at 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police asked the community to call 911 if you have seen or know where Fodor could be.