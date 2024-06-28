Watch Now
Police: Shots fired in 4th Street, Ohio Street area, possible victim left before officers arrived

Posted at 7:13 PM, Jun 28, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shots were fired, and a man was possibly injured Friday afternoon in Lexington.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area of East Fourth Street and Ohio Street in reference to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings in the roadway.

A possible male victim was later identified but refused to cooperate with the investigation. He left before officers arrived on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Lexington Police at 859-2583600 or submit an anonymous tip here.

