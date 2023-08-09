Police: Multiple calls of shots fired, nearby crash, no arrests made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police were busy Tuesday evening after multiple reports of shots fired.

Around 7:00 p.m., an off-duty officer saw a car shooting at another car at Meadow Lane and New Circle Road.

An on-duty officer then tried to stop the shooter's car when the shooter then fled the scene.

Shortly later, police received reports of a car crashing on Beresford Lane with shots being fired once again.

Police say two people ran from the scene.

LEX 18 saw a car at the scene that appeared to have multiple bullet holes.

Police made contact with a man who was detained and then released. Police also made contact with a person inside a nearby home, who was also released.

Officials say there were no injuries that they are aware of. This is an ongoing investigation.

