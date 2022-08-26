Police: Shots fired outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shots fired call outside of Dick's Sporting Goods at Fayette Mall.

Police say they were called to the mall just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. They found shell casings when they got to the scene.

Authorities have taped off a section of the parking lot outside of the store. One vehicle has its window shattered on the driver's side door.

A witness tells us he was at Chipotle when he heard two loud pops that sounded like gunshots. and police have been focused on this car with a shattered window.

No injuries have been reported. Police are looking through security footage to try and identify a vehicle involved.

We're working to learn more information.