Police: Stolen vehicle with 3-month-old inside found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have recovered a white Dodge Durango, with a 3-month-old infant inside, that was stolen from a Throton's gas station just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The stolen vehicle and infant were found safe right before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at Trinity Baptist Church on Strader Drive, which is less than half a mile from the gas station.

LEX 18 spoke with the father of the 3-month-old who said that he went inside the gas station to pay when someone stole his vehicle while the baby was inside. Someone spotted the vehicle at the church and called police.

According to Lexington Police, the suspect is on the loose and could possibly be wearing dark clothing. The car did not run out of gas, but the suspect ditched the car in the parking lot of the church.

Police say that the 3-month-old slept through the whole incident and is confirmed safe.