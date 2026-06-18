Police: Suspect fires at Lexington officers during shots-fired investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A suspect fired multiple shots at Lexington police officers early Thursday while they were investigating a report of shots fired, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 4:18 a.m. Thursday to the area of Deauville Drive and Creekside Court after receiving reports of shots fired, police said.

While officers were conducting their investigation, an unknown suspect fired several rounds at them, nearly striking the officers, according to the department. No officers were injured.

The suspect has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Lexington police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.