Police tackle, arrest man who reportedly pointed gun at neighbor in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 was on the scene when police tackled and arrested a man after a reported standoff in Lawrenceburg.

KSP told us on scene they were told the man had earlier pointed a gun at a neighbor. A small child was in the house on the property the arrest took place, KSP said.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/eBl6FHI3YC — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) February 23, 2023

Kentucky State Police responded to a house on Dan Street in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon for reports of a man pointing his gun at a neighbor. Police say it's unknown if he actually fired the gun.

When police arrived, the man refused to come out of the house and talked to police through the door.

Police walked away from the home and the man came outside to talk to troopers. He then took off running back into the house where the firearm was. Police tackled and arrested the man.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

We watched as the man spoke to police from the center of a lawn. Police moved closer and eventually the man took off toward the home, where police believe he had a gun. That's when they tackled him. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/SCnwgQ4Pjv — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) February 23, 2023

KSP says there was a small child in the house but the child is okay. They say troopers used their training properly to ensure no one was hurt in the situation.

