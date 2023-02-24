Watch Now
Police tackle, arrest man who reportedly pointed gun at neighbor in Lawrenceburg

Posted at 7:08 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 19:19:10-05

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 was on the scene when police tackled and arrested a man after a reported standoff in Lawrenceburg.

Kentucky State Police responded to a house on Dan Street in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon for reports of a man pointing his gun at a neighbor. Police say it's unknown if he actually fired the gun.

When police arrived, the man refused to come out of the house and talked to police through the door.

Police walked away from the home and the man came outside to talk to troopers. He then took off running back into the house where the firearm was. Police tackled and arrested the man.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

KSP says there was a small child in the house but the child is okay. They say troopers used their training properly to ensure no one was hurt in the situation.

