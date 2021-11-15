Police: Teen and boy kidnapped from Kentucky, Tennessee may be headed to northern Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a man who kidnapped a teen and a young boy may be headed or in northern Michigan.

According to police, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, allegedly kidnapped 16-year old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky and Noah was kidnapped in Tennessee, according to police.

They were reported missing on Nov. 7, 2021, and police say they were either headed to Northern Michigan or could be in the area near Harbor Springs.

City of Gallatin Police Department

Jacob is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee plates.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or has seen him, or the children are asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.