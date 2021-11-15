Watch
News

Actions

Police: Teen and boy kidnapped from Kentucky, Tennessee may be headed to northern Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
257789903_316397353633113_8379706432627318208_n.jpg
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:34:30-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a man who kidnapped a teen and a young boy may be headed or in northern Michigan.

According to police, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, allegedly kidnapped 16-year old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky and Noah was kidnapped in Tennessee, according to police.

They were reported missing on Nov. 7, 2021, and police say they were either headed to Northern Michigan or could be in the area near Harbor Springs.

download (27).jfif

Jacob is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee plates.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or has seen him, or the children are asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps