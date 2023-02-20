Police: Three minors in custody after alleged attempted break-ins near Valvoline headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have three suspects in custody at Valvoline Headquarters after reports of alleged car break-ins.

Lexington police responded to a call about three minors allegedly attempting to break into cars in the area of North Eagle Creek.

Police say when they arrived on scene, all three minors fled on foot before they were located near Valvoline.

Valvoline personnel have been made aware of what’s happening but the alleged attempted break-ins don’t have anything to do with vehicles on Valvoline property.

The case is under investigation.