Police: Two charged with murder of missing McCreary County man

(LEX 18) — Two people are facing murder charges for a man who was reported missing back in October.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police say they located the skeletal remains of 54-year-old Roscoe L. Garland, of Pine Knot, Ky. Garland was reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022, and his remains were located on a Forest Service Road in Whitley County.

Garland was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positively identified through DNA.

KSP says 48-year-old Joe D. Bryant and 24-year-old Broderick A. Taylor, both of Pine Knot, Ky., were arrested on Tuesday. Both are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Bryant is being held in the Whitley County Jail and Taylor is lodged in the Knox County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.