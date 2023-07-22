POLICE: Two officers injured after suspect steals and crashes police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two police officers were injured after a suspect took off in a police cruiser and later crashed, according to Lexington Police.

Police say units responded to E. High Street for a man trying to remove a manhole cover on Saturday.

When the officer arrived and approached the man, he assaulted the officer and took off in the police cruiser, according to authorities.

The suspect then crashed and hit a vehicle at the intersection of High and Broadway. At this time, police were able to stop and catch him.

Two officers were injured in the incident. One was transported by ambulance to the hospital and the other was transported by another officer. Both officers have minor injuries.